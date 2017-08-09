Huddersfield Town fans set to spend nearly £1,000 on Premier League train travel

Have your say

Huddersfield Town fans will be looking forward to their year in the sun as the club's Premier League debut approaches.

Yet following the newly-promoted side in the top flight will cost them a hefty sum in travel expenses.

A survey has revealed that travelling by train to Town's full list of away fixtures will cost a fan nearly £1,000 over the season.

Rail split-ticketing booking site Ticketclever calculated that it would cost £981.60 to attend all 19 games on the road using anytime fares.

As the only Yorkshire club in the Premier League, Huddersfield players and supporters will cover 2,171 miles, at an average cost of 32p per mile.