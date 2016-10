Firefighters are at the scene of a major blaze which broke out in a bingo hall in Leeds in the early hours of this morning.

At its height, ten fire engines from across West Yorkshire attended the fire in Eyres Avenue, Armley.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is advising all local residents to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed.

The fire broke out in the roof space of the building, which also contains a sauna complex, at around 3am.