Huge iPort centre to start work on second phase

The company developing the massive iPort site near Doncaster is to press ahead and add a further 3 million square feet of space.

The Yorkshire Post can reveal that developer Verdion is to begin work within Phase 2 of £500m iPort, the 6 million sq logistics park.

Verdion also hopes to have the purpose built rail terminal at iPort fully operational by the end of the year, providing services with continental gauge clearance to all major UK ports and the Channel Tunnel.

Phase 1 of the scheme has proven a success, with 2.34 million sq ft space taken by Amazon, Fellowes, CEVA and Lidl

Michael Hughes, chief executive of Verdion, said “2016 was a great year for iPort, with major lettings to household names validating the ambition of this project.

“We are glad to be able to announce the start of the second phase so quickly and expect to contend with a further wave of strong occupier interest in 2017.”

The site is linked to Junction 3 of the M18 via the Great Yorkshire Way, which was constructed to enable the development of the site.

John Clements, Verdion’s European Development Director, told The Yorkshire Post: “It is one of the absolute biggest sites in the UK.

“In the north of England it is the biggest scheme.

“We want to get the facility up and running and prove its worth.”

Each development is sent out to tender separately, with developer Buckingham having carried out all of the work done so far.

Amazon has two units on the site, with its smaller unit fully up-and-running.

Both Fellowes and Ceva are also operational.

“It has been very pleasing to have such quality clients,” Mr Clements said.

“The main target is finding quality occupiers.

“The rail link all of our contracts are signed with Network Rail.

“It will be fully operational by the end of this year, which is a major milestone for us.

“There will be three different groups of users for the rail terminal.

“The first is from the park itself, then we have got operators and businesses from the region. We have had conversations from manufacturers in the region.

“And then there is the rail companies themselves and this is just a good location for them.

“There is also a huge area for container storage, where we can house 50,000 containers. It is a regional facility, it is a business in its own right.”

The scheme was given planning permission in 2011 but a lack of funding and delays to the new link road hampered progress.

Verdion secured financial backing from HOOPP, a Canadian pension fund, in 2013, allowing the development to get underway.