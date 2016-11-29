Hull and Bradford named as two of the most challenging employment markets in the country

Bradford and Hull have been named as two of the most challenging employment markets in the country with more than two people applying for each vacancy, a new report has shown.

The latest UK Job Market Report from Adzuna.co.uk, published today, showed total advertised vacancies soared 2.6 per cent nationally in October to 1,162,342 in comparison to 1,132,844 in September.

Hull

With Christmas on the horizon, employers are looking to hire an array of temporary jobseekers who can quickly fulfil and adapt to job roles to meet this rise in demand. This highlights that the UK jobs market continues to prove its resilient nature, bouncing back with multiple opportunities for jobseekers.

In addition, with the New Year fast approaching, the rise in total advertised vacancies has also been fuelled by employers creating new vacancies to expand and refresh their teams to capitalise on jobseekers gearing up to make a fresh start or change in career path in the first few months of 2017.

Hull was named the third worst place in the UK to chase a job while Bradford was fifth.

Cambridge was the best place with Guilford and Oxford not far behind. Belfast had the highest amount of applicants per vacancy.

Doug Monro, co-founder of Adzuna, comments: “Jobseekers and employees are at the forefront of government intentions as the key messages from the Autumn Statement highlight a new direction for the labour market that should work for everyone.

“The jobs market has opened up new, lucrative opportunities for jobseekers as the number of total vacancies is on the up and catering to a wider and diverse talent pool. Both self-employment and employment are on the rise.

“Jobseekers looking to earn additional income, in particular graduates, can take advantage of the Christmas seasonality at a time when temporary and part-time roles become most accessible.”

Dr Ian Kelly, chief executive of Hull and Humber Chamber of Commerce, said: “Whilst £1 billion of new investment is flowing into the city as we move towards City of Culture 2017, further investment momentum is vital to fundamentally help tackle our hard to reach unemployment issues. Repeatedly since Brexit the actual performance of the economy has been better than a string of gloomy forecasts.”

Mike Cartwright at Bradford Chamber of Commerce said: “We would expect an upturn in job vacancies at this time of year, so the figures are not a surprise. It’s positive news to hear that firms are looking to hire as it’s a clear indicator that there is buoyancy in the economy, which is what we’d hope to see and report. There are still variances across the many sectors of businesses, though, in terms of performance, capacity and confidence and wage rises have to be balanced against the increasing pressures firms face, in areas like raw material costs, strong competition and sterling exchanges rates. Overall, however, companies remain positive about the future and this increase in vacancies is an indicator of that.”