Hull Council leader hits back at 'cruel' attacks on city

A council leader has labelled talk show hosts "pathetic individuals" after they ridiculed Hull on national radio.

Mike Parry and Mike Graham were accused of saying that Hull should be 'wiped off the face of the earth' and that there was 'more culture in the Calais Jungle' on their live Talksport show on Tuesday, after the city celebrated its Capital of Culture status.

Graham also alleged that Karl Turner MP had insulted him on social media during a Twitter row about the ownership of the city's newspaper, the Hull Daily Mail. Graham expressed amazement that the Hull MP appeared to be unaware that the title was not aligned to the London-based Daily Mail, and is in fact owned by rival publisher Trinity Mirror.

Other comments during the discussion included the view that taxpayers' money was being 'wasted' on the bid, and that Hull has 'no culture' compared to previous Capital of Culture holders Glasgow and Liverpool.

A remark about the history and culture of its fishing industry was dismissed as 'they don't have trawlers any more', while fellow presenter Adrian Durham was mocked for his fondness for the city, where he lived while studying at the University of Hull.

The incident came after coverage in The Sun branded Hull 'Scrapital of Culture' on the back of a police report that they were taking a call every 47 seconds on New Year's Eve, claiming "Yob mayhem as Hull becomes UK art city."

However Humberside Police confirmed there were no arrests or incidents the next day, New Year's Day, when 60,000 people poured into the city for the opening events with tens of thousands more experiencing the spectacular fireworks display from vantage points across the North and South bank of the Humber.

Lord Prescott, called The Sun's coverage an "absolute disgrace."

Council leader Steve Brady said today: "If you are looking for culture don't listen to Talksport because they are generally full of opinionated, over-inflated egos.

"They've picked up the story from The Sun which is also owned by the Murdochs.

"But if you read one of the other publications from the Murdoch Empire, The Times, it couldn't have been more glowing.

"I can only assume Talksport and The Sun are going for the lowest common denominator.

"It's not surprising - these are the same people who said such cruel things about Liverpool and they are doing the same to Hull."

Humberside Police said between midnight and 4am on New Year's Day there were 240 calls.

Superintendent Darren Downs said: "Like all police forces we experienced a rise in calls and a busy start to the New Year. The vast amount of people had a good time bringing in 2017, however a small proportion behaved in a disorderly or violent manner resulting in officers needing to be deployed. "