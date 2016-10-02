Hull cyclist dies after collision with car

A 42-year-old cyclist has died after he was in collision with a car in Hull yesterday.

The incident, which involved a silver Vauxhall Astra and a black and orange bike, happened on Freetown Way close to the junction with George Street, at around 6.40am.

The cyclist, who was from Hull, died a short time later at Hull Royal Infirmary.

The 29-year-old driver of the Vauxhall, who is also from Hull, has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

Inspector Mark Hughes, from the roads policing team, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw either the car of the cyclist prior to the collision, or the collision itself, in order to help us understand the circumstances of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 119 of October 1.