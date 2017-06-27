Hull given £15m by Heritage Lottery to secure its future in tourism

Hull has been awarded £15m from the National Lottery to help secure its future as a major tourist destination.

The money will be used to help tell the story of the Hull as Yorkshire’s maritime city.

An official announcement will be made in at a briefing in Hull City Hall later today.

Hull City Council leader Stephen Brady said: “Today’s announcement is a huge vote of confidence in our city and another major step towards achieving one of the key ambitions of our City Plan to make Hull a world-class visitor destination.”

Building on its success as UK City of Culture 2017, the city will develop three sites: the Maritime Museum, the Dock Office Chambers and the North End Shipyard and two historic vessels, the Arctic Corsair and Spurn Lightship.

Hull City Council will spend £12.5m from its capital programme.

Ros Kerslake, of the Heritage Lottery Fund, said: “This is the perfect moment for Hull to benefit from a £15m investment from the National Lottery.”

The project has five elements, one of which will see Hull Maritime Museum reconfigured and visitors given access to one of the building domes which has views over the city and Humber.

The Dock Office Chambers will be converted into a home for the maritime collection.

Arctic Corsair and Spurn Lightship will be conserved and relocated in the city, and a visitor orientation centre will be built at the North End Shipyard.

John Glen, Minister for Arts, Heritage and Tourism, said: “This £15m investment will help Hull build an enduring legacy from its fantastic year as UK City of Culture.”