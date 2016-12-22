Hull Lotto couple celebrate £1m win with a buttered crumpet

They have a million ways to celebrate.

But Jill and Steve Walsh tucked into buttered crumpet, after discovering Jill had won £1m on the Lottery.

Jill and Steve Walsh celebrating Jill's �1m Lotto win

The couple from Hull pledged today that they would keep their feet on the ground - although Steve said he’d buy the E-class Mercedes he’d been hankering after.

The couple, who are renting, will also buy a home, but say they will stay local.

Jill, who will be 60 in February, has handed in her notice at Castle Hill Hospital where she worked on the cardiology unit.

Jill, a nurse of 42 years, discovered her win after finishing a night shift: “It was just unbelievable. I was looking at all those zeros, and thinking it can’t be right, it must be £100 or £1000. But I rang this number, you go through an automated system and there was a human being confirming it.

Jill and Steve Walsh crack open the champagne to celebrate Jill's �1m Lotto win

“I was just crying and crying.

“When I rang Steve, he didn’t believe at first.”

The pair have been slimming through Slimming World - but allowed themselves a treat when Steve came home - a Warburton’s loaf, crumpets and Lurpak butter.

Jill, who is awaiting the arrival of her sixth grandchild in June, said the most important thing was to look after their family: “This is the most wonderful feeling ever. We can relax without any money worries, living our retirement to the full, surrounded by the people we love most.”