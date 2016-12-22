Search

Hull Lotto couple celebrate £1m win with a buttered crumpet

0
Have your say

They have a million ways to celebrate.

But Jill and Steve Walsh tucked into buttered crumpet, after discovering Jill had won £1m on the Lottery.

Jill and Steve Walsh celebrating Jill's �1m Lotto win

Jill and Steve Walsh celebrating Jill's �1m Lotto win

The couple from Hull pledged today that they would keep their feet on the ground - although Steve said he’d buy the E-class Mercedes he’d been hankering after.

The couple, who are renting, will also buy a home, but say they will stay local.

Jill, who will be 60 in February, has handed in her notice at Castle Hill Hospital where she worked on the cardiology unit.

Jill, a nurse of 42 years, discovered her win after finishing a night shift: “It was just unbelievable. I was looking at all those zeros, and thinking it can’t be right, it must be £100 or £1000. But I rang this number, you go through an automated system and there was a human being confirming it.

Jill and Steve Walsh crack open the champagne to celebrate Jill's �1m Lotto win

Jill and Steve Walsh crack open the champagne to celebrate Jill's �1m Lotto win

“I was just crying and crying.

“When I rang Steve, he didn’t believe at first.”

The pair have been slimming through Slimming World - but allowed themselves a treat when Steve came home - a Warburton’s loaf, crumpets and Lurpak butter.

Jill, who is awaiting the arrival of her sixth grandchild in June, said the most important thing was to look after their family: “This is the most wonderful feeling ever. We can relax without any money worries, living our retirement to the full, surrounded by the people we love most.”

Back to the top of the page