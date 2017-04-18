Hull MP Alan Johnson confirms he is stepping down

HULL West and Hessle MP Alan Johnson will not contest his seat at the snap General Election called by Theresa May, he confirmed today.

The former Home Secretary told his local Labour party that he would be bringing his Commons career to an end after 20 years when the country goes to the polls in June.

Often touted as a potential Labour leader during is parliamentary career, Mr Johnson has been a major critic of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.

Mr Johnson led Labour's referendum campaign to remain in the European Union and was angered at the approach taken by the party's leader.

In a letter to his constituency party today he wrote: "Every day has been a privilege and a pleasure but it can't go on for ever and the electoral cycle means that each incumbent has to think again about what's best for them, the constituency and the party."