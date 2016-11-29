Hull MP presses case for city devolution

NORTHERN POWERHOUSE Minister Andrew Percy has described the ongoing deadlock over efforts to give Yorkshire more power over its own affairs as “deeply disappointing”.

Mr Percy was responding to complaints from Hull North MP Diana Johnson that the city had so far been excluded from devolution moves “through no fault of its own”.

Doubts surround the future of the only devolution deal so far struck with Yorkshire councils which covers South Yorkshire and parts of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire - an area known as the Sheffield City Region.

Efforts to secure agreements covering some or all of the rest of the region have so far failed.

A ruling following a legal challenge to the Sheffield City Region deal is expected in the coming days and is seen as pivotal to the direction devolution talks will take next.

Speaking in the Commons, Mrs Johnson asked Mr Percy to meet with Hull MPs and councillors to try and find a way forward.

Agreeing to the meeting, Mr Percy, the Brigg and Goole MP, confirmed he had recently held discussions with Hull City Council leader Stephen Brady over the deadlock.

“The situation is deeply disappointing,” he said.