Hull police investigate woman’s unexplained death

An investigation has begun into the unexplained death of a woman in Hull.

Humberside Police were called at 2.42pm yesterday after a woman was discovered behind a property on Porter Street.

A spokesman said the woman – believed to be in her 30s – has not yet been formally identified and at this time it was not clear how she died.

He said: “Enquiries are underway and the death is currently being treated as unexplained with a post mortem examination due to take place today.”

Anyone with information about the death is urged to call 101, quoting log 313 of 29/08/16, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.