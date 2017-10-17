Hull road closed as police try to bring man down from roof

Police have closed off a road in Hull after man has climbed on top of a roof.

Officers were called to Norfolk Street and Beverley Road where they were trying to bring the person down from a property.

Beverley Road has now been shut off for "public safety" reasons and travel disruption is expected.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "A cordon is in place to protect the safety of the public, the man and emergency services.

"We would also appeal for people to avoid the area so that we can minimise disruption and bring the incident to a safe conclusion as quickly as possible."

The force added: "Beverley Road is having to be closed for public safety. We are closing the road at the junction with Freetown Way and Fountain Rd in both directions.

Please avoid the area if at all possible.

"We fully understand the travel disruption that this will cause but we are taking these measure to ensure the safety of the pubic as we deal with a man who has taken to the roof of a property."