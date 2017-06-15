Hull's infamous orange barriers 'should be gone by July'

The last orange barriers should have gone from Hull by the end of next month, city council officials say.

Work on the upgrade of the city centre for this year's City of Culture began back in October 2015.

Contractors Eurovia is expected to have snagging complete and "be off site by the end of July," according to a council report.

There have been questions over whether the contractors would face penalties for overrunning as city council officials maintained the second phase of the facelift would be completed by the end of March.

But Coun Martin Mancey, the portfolio holder leading the transformation said snagging was “not unexpected” on a project this scale, and any penalties had to be based on “demonstration of financial loss.”

“It is not as simple and straightforward as people imagine,” he added.

The work has included repaving large tracts of the city centre, installing new street furniture, lighting and fountains.

One of the most keenly awaited developments - new mirror pools outside the city's newly designated Minster - are expected to be working "within the next few weeks."

Although the upgrade has been enthusiastically received by many visitors, as well as residents, some businesses are still finding it hard to recover.

A report to scrutiny councillors meeting next Thursday admits there were “periods of significant disruption” but claims there were “very few complaints for a project of this scale.”