Hull to benefit from roll out of ultra-fast broadband network

Hull is to be the country’s next “Gigabit City” as infrastructure provider CityFibre rolls out ultra-fast connectivity in partnership with Hull-based telecoms company, Pure Broadband.

For the first time, businesses will have a choice of digital infrastructure in Hull as CityFibre opens up a next-generation pure fibre network in the city.

Spanning 62km across Hull, it will provide local businesses with some of the fastest download and upload speeds in the world.

The Hull Gigabit City project is being delivered in partnership with Pure Broadband, an established telecoms provider in the city. The company has launched a separate division called Pure Speed to offer affordable, ultra-fast internet services to businesses in Hull and the surrounding area.

This will be a vital improvement after Hull’s broadband speeds were stated as some of the slowest in the UK by Ofcom’s Connected Nations 2015 report. The network will future-proof the city as the thirst for greater bandwidth continues to grow exponentially over the coming decades.

Rob Hamlin, commercial director at CityFibre said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer world-class digital infrastructure to cities like Hull, who have historically had extremely slow broadband speeds. By working with Pure Broadband, businesses in Hull can now capitalise on gigabit speed internet connectivity to compete and succeed in a digital world.”

Pure Speed’s services will be launched on September 29.