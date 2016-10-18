Hull Trains named UK’s best rail operator

A Yorkshire train company has given the region’s transport links a boost after being named UK Rail Operator of the Year.

Hull Trains, which runs services to London from the city via Selby, Brough and Doncaster, triumphed at the National Transport Awards.

Judges praised the open access operator’s commitment to customer service and its passenger-centric ethos.

The long-distance provider has already come top of the National Rail Passenger Survey’s annual customer satisfaction ratings for the past three years, and achieved a rare 100 per cent score for its weekend services.

Hull Trains has pioneered passenger improvements on the East Coast Main Line, including 4G-enabled Wifi, USB charging ports and passenger information screens.

Manging director Will Dunnett said:

“Rail Operator of the Year is the award that the rail industry covets most and we were able to succeed from a field of over 20 passenger and freight operators.

“This gives us yet another reason to be flying the flag for the Humber region. The award recognises that customer satisfaction and reliability is key to a successful long-distance service. It’s clear to me that we are in this position because we have a dedicated, passionate team that place our customers at the heart of everything we do.”