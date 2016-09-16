Hull woman attacked in suspected homophobic hate incident

POLICE are investigating an assault on a woman who believes it was a homophobic attack.

The 20-year-old woman who believes it was a homophobic incident, was assaulted from behind by two men as she walked along Pryme Street, in Hull, at around 1:20pm on Friday September 9.

The woman suffered facial and head injuries in the assault and went to Hull Royal Infirmary.

Humberside Police have issued an appeal today.

The force said: “The woman was not able to describe her attackers but said that they spoke in a foreign language which she recognised as being possibly Russian”.

Anyone with information is asked to call Humberside Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 2214412 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.