Hull woman injured in early hours assault

Police have released this image from CCTV footage of one of two women they want to trace following an assault in Hull.

The victim, another woman, was allegedly assaulted by two women carrying weapons as she walked home along Great Thornton Street at around 2.30am on Saturday, September 2.

She was taken to hospital with minor head injuries after the attack.

The women sought by police are described as being aged in their 20s, of large build and with local accents.

One of the women had long hair and wore a blue Adidas jacket. The second woman had brown hair and was wearing a black parka jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Humberside Police on 101, quoting log number 79 of September 2.