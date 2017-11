Have your say

A passer-by got a shock when they found two severed fingers in the middle of a road.

The gruesome discovery was made just after midday today on Roseville Road in Harehills.

But there are no suspicious circumstances - police think the owner of the digits was injured in a fireworks accident.

The man suffered serious hand injuries in the incident on nearby Dolly Lane last Thursday, and he has since been spoken to in hospital by officers.