A WOMAN walking a dog has reported a man in his 20s indecently exposing himself.

The incident happened in woodland area at Waters Edge in Maltkiln Road, in Barton, at around 2pm.

The man did not engage with the woman and walked off after seeing her.

The woman was not harmed in the incident, Humberside Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 339 of 14/09/16 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.