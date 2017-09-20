Hundreds are killed as huge earthquake rocks Mexico

Mexico's civil defence agency has said the death toll has risen to 226 from Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake that knocked down dozens of buildings in Mexico City and nearby states.
Twenty-two bodies were pulled from rubble at a school in Mexico City, while rescuers searched for a further 38 missing people at the site. The official Twitter feed of agency head Luis Felipe Puente said early Wednesday that 117 people were confirmed dead in Mexico City, and 55 died in Morelos state, which is just south of the capital.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.