Hundreds attend funeral of tragic Leeds dad Raheem Wilks

Mourners in their hundreds yesterday attended the funeral of a tragic Leeds teenager who was shot in the chest.

Dad-of-one Raheem Wilks, 19, died on January 26 this year after an incident in Gathorne Terrace, Harehills.

Brother Mallik Wilks helps to carry his older brother's coffin.

The funeral procession, including a hearse and horse-drawn carriage tailed by six limousines, took Mr Wilks’ body to St Aidan’s Parish Church on Roundhay Road where it was greeted by a large crowd shortly after 11am.

Flowers at the back of the carriage containing the deceased’s white coffin spelled out a tribute with the word “Dad”, and a picture of Mr Wilks could be seen inside.

Mr Wilks’ brother, Leeds United player Mallik Wilks, was due to deliver a eulogy during the service.

The eulogy read: “Raheem was the oldest of his siblings and to be honest he didn’t take that too well. He always wanted to be an only child.

Rev Andi Hofbauer in front of the funeral procession as it arrives at the church.

“Raheem was hyperactive growing up but the blame lies with his dad for introducing him to the power rangers.

“He was absolutely obsessed with them growing up and he would definitely have been one of the first to go see the movies.”

The eulogy later refers to Mr Wilks as a “character”, before it continues: “Raheem had a son, which he loved very much. His son brought him so much joy. He was a very proud dad.”

Reverend Andi Hofbauer officiated the service, which was set to begin with the song Only Jah Know by Popcaan.

Amazing Grace and How Great Thou Art were the two hymns due to be sung during the ceremony.

Before the service, mourners hugged outside the church as a coach-load of other attendees arrived.

One woman wore a T-shirt which read: “RIP Raheem”.

The inquest of Mr Wilks, who lived on Roundhay Grove, was opened and adjourned on Tuesday to await the outcome of criminal proceedings. During the hearing, Wakefield Coroner's Court heard that he received a gunshot wound to his chest in a barber shop.

Two men have been charged with his murder and are due to stand trial in October.