Hundreds of homes without power in Leeds

A power cut left hundreds of homes in Leeds without electricity as families woke this morning.

Northern Powergrid first received reports of widespread problems in the LS14 and LS15 postcodes in the early hours - and the problem is still not fully fixed.

As many as 500 homes in Scarcroft, Seacroft and Shadwell have been without power for more than eight hours now.

In its latest update, the company said: "We’ve restored supply to most customers in LS14. We are working to have all remaining customers sorted by 11am."

The exact cause of the problems has not been given but engineers had restored power to the majority of affected homes in LS14 before 5am.

It had restored supplies to affected homes in the LS15 area by around 2.45am.