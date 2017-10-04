Hundreds of steel jobs created under plan to reactivate 'mothballed' Yorkshire furnace

A major piece of equipment at a steel plant mothballed during the crisis which gripped the industry is to be reactivated, creating hundreds of new jobs.

Liberty Special Steels said the move at the Aldwarke works in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, will lead to an increase in production of high grade steel bar for automotive and engineering components.

Executive chairman Sanjeev Gupta is expected to announce that the company aims to re-ignite Rotherham's second electric arc furnace in the new year, restoring the site's position as one of the UK's leading producers of recycled steel.

Peter Hogg, chief operations officer for Liberty Speciality Steels, said: "We plan to increase our production of steel bar threefold within a year by bringing this equipment back into use."