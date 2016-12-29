Hundreds oppose Go Ape at Roundhay Park

MORE than 900 people have backed a petition calling on Leeds City Council to reject Go Ape’s proposals for a £300.000 high-wire adventure attraction at Roundhay Park.

Go Ape wants to create aerial zip wires and treetop rope climbing in the Ram Wood area of the park.

The Friends of Roundhay Park group has launched an online petition, which has been backed by 954 supporters.

Earlier this month Leeds City Council and Go Ape launched a joint public consultation on the proposals, which ends on January 7.

A statement on the Friends of Roundhay Park website reads: “We believe the proposed installation will destroy the unique character of this peaceful corner of the park and will constitute a significant loss of amenity. “Ram Wood and the adjacent lake also provide a haven for a huge variety of wildlife which will be severely affected by the proposal.”

Barry Gibson wrote on the petition: “We shouldn’t allow a commercial enterprise to have effectively ownership of a section of our park for 20 years.”

Nigel Gray wrote: “Parking is a nightmare around the park now. Where will the new car park be?”

Coun Lucinda Yeadon, Leeds City Council’s executive member for the environment and sustainability, said: “We were keen from the very start that everyone who wished to do so would be given the opportunity to offer their thoughts on the idea.”

Ben Davies, head of business development at Go Ape, said: “Go Ape is about encouraging people to live life adventurously and we are planning to bring both our Tree Top Adventure and Tree Top Junior experiences to Leeds, so anyone over one metre tall can participate on zip wires, swings and rope crossings.

“Go Ape is planning to invest over £300,000 in the courses as well as creating 40 jobs for the local community and we believe this will be a fantastic addition to Roundhay Park which will bring a fun and adventurous activity to the heart of the city. We enjoyed meeting some local residents and park users at the site and look forward to reviewing all the feedback received.

“The consultation is still on-going and will last until 7th January 2017. We will review all comments and feedback at that stage.”

People can e mail their comments to goapeconsultation@leeds.gov.uk

For more details on the Go Ape proposals, go to www.leeds.gov.uk/leisure/Pages/Roundhay-Park.aspx

The petition can be found at ww.change.org/p/stop-the-go-ape-project-in-roundhay-park-leeds-goapeconsultation-leeds-gov-uk