Hundreds sign petition against plans for out-of-town £32m retail park

More than 1,000 shoppers have signed a petition opposing plans for a £32m retail park on the edge of Hull over concerns it could impact on city centre businesses.

The petition from Hull Business Improvement District, comes ahead of a hearing by a Government inspector into an appeal by developers.

Councillors have twice rejected plans for 10 retail units, cafes and restaurants, next to Kingswood Retail Park, with a 450-space car park.

The inquiry, which starts next Tuesday, will consider an appeal against the refusal of the first application.

Hull BID manager Kathryn Shillito said more than 50 businesses had made the petition available for customers to sign, with dozens promoting the campaign with posters.

She added: “It’s testament to the resolve of city centre businesses that they have got behind this campaign wholeheartedly.”