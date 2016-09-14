Hundreds turn out for tech seminars

More than 300 IT and digital professionals from across the county gathered at Elland Road for the first TechTrade Yorkshire event.

The mix of speakers and seminars at the Leeds United ground last Thursday was aimed at people who make IT or tech decisions in companies of any size.

Speakers such as Microsoft’s head of technology partners James Akrigg took to the stage and Sue Daley, of TechUk, was joined by LexisNexis’ Andy Longshaw for a Q and A session.

And an event poll carried out on the day also revealed that 96 per cent of attendees believe the tech sector could hold the key to greater economic prosperity in Yorkshire.

TechTrade’s founder Chrissie Gale said: “We hear lots of talk about the Northern Powerhouse, and I truly believe Yorkshire’s tech sector will prove crucial to that vision becoming a reality.

“We need to collaborate more effectively, as a region, to prevent valuable talent from being lost to Manchester or London.

“But the level of knowledge, dialogue and ambition within the room last week showed we can not only compete – we can lead the way.”