Hunslet mill to be redeveloped after 40 years of being laid derelict

AN historic Leeds mill which has laid derelict for more than 40 years is to be brought back to life in a £50m revamp.

The former Hunslet and Victoria flax spinning mills is to be transformed into a 3.1 acre residential site which will include more than 300 apartments.

Based off of Goodman Street in Hunslet, the former mill site has been purchased by Leeds based developer JM Construction for an undisclosed sum.

Dubbed the Victoria Riverside Apartments scheme, it will comprise a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments, over five existing mill buildings, with plans to develop two new build buildings.

Kerry Babington of Historic England said: “It is wonderful news that JM Construction has seen the potential of this iconic textile mill to produce new distinctive and characterful homes. Hunslet Mill has been a derelict Building at Risk for decades, but more and more developers are seizing the opportunities which restoration and reuse can bring.”

The Grade II and II* Listed mills have stood empty since the early 1970’s and were once earmarked for demolition.

Renowned engineer William Fairbairn constructed Hunslet Mill for John Wilkinson in 1842 who employed 1,500 female workers as flax spinners. The mills were finally vacated 40 years ago by tool making firm RH Bruce.

Work has now commenced on site and the phased delivery plan is expected to take four years to complete.