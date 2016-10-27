I don’t Belieb it! Leeds boy’s stint with star

Rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous had started to become second nature for dancing sensation Junior Frood.

But last night a dream came true for the 12-year-old Leeds West Academy pupil – when he performed side-by-side with pop superstar Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber performing in Sheffield in 2011

Junior was picked from a pool of around 10,000 hopefuls to dance on-stage during the singer’s Purpose world tour date at the 13,500-capacity Sheffield Arena.

“It’s absolutely amazing. Justin Bieber is a huge inspiration and idol of Junior’s,” said his mum Kerry.

“He’s danced to his songs in competitions so to meet him and dance by his side is amazing for him.”

Junior posted a recording of himself busting moves to Bieber’s hit song Children on Instagram.

The video was seen by star choreographer Nick DeMoura and Bieber’s other backing dancers, who selected him out of thousands of other children.

Junior received an email revealing that he had been picked for the song’s routine in the show last week.

But he said his favourite Bieber track is What Do You Mean?

“His songs are really good to dance to and he’s a really good singer,” said Junior.

The youngster had only just returned from 11 Downing Street after receiving a special invitation to an anti-bullying ceremony from Chancellor Philip Hammond. Junior has previously won a Diana Award for courage.

The Pineapple Performing Arts School attendee was bullied when he was younger for his love of dance.