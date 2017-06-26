'I feel like I've suffered a death' - Justice for Sheffield woman who was raped in her own bed by masked burglar

'I feel like I've suffered a death' - that is the heartbreaking admission from a Sheffield rape victim whose attacker has now been jailed for over 12 years after he admitted to breaking into her home and carrying out the vile sex crime.

The brave woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was so distraught after the horrific ordeal at her home on the evening of January 8, 2015 that she had to be sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

But after 18 months of 'hell' the woman's attacker, Callum Stuart has now been jailed for 12 years and 11 months after he pleaded guilty to one count of rape.

Judge Robert Bartfield also gave Stuart, of Prescott Road, Wadsley an extended license period of three years, bringing his total to 15 years and 11 months, due to the probation service deeming the 23-year-old to pose a 'high risk' of committing further sexual offences.

In a heartbreaking victim impact statement read out in court, the woman said: "This has completely destroyed me as a person and left me paralysed, emotionally and physically.

"I feel like I've suffered a death. I've felt like I had to stay indoors, I didn't feel safe outside.

"I live in constant fear, I feel like people are watching me. I feel like part of me has been taken away."

The woman, who suffers from a number of mental health problems including bipolar disorder, added: "The person I once was has died. I have spent the last couple of years in pain, but I am a Christian and I have decided to forgive."

Sheffield Crown Court heard how after taking a cocktail of alcohol and cocaine, Stuart broke into the woman's home with his hood up and a scarf covering the lower half of his face.

Prosecuting, Megan Rhys, described how Stuart, of Prescott Road, Wadsley crept into his victim's bedroom where she was sleeping, pulled down her trousers and threatened to physically hurt her if she did not have sex with him.

He told the woman, who lives alone, 'it won't take long,' before raping her as she cried and begged him to stop.

After the attack was over Stuart fled the property, and his distressed victim went out into the street in her dressing gown telling everyone she came into contact with: 'I've been raped'.

A couple she met on the street phoned the police on her behalf.

When they arrived on the scene, police took the woman for forensic testing - but due to her poor mental state officers did not believe she had the capacity to consent to the intrusive testing at that time.

She was then sectioned under the mental health act.

After being released from a mental health facility around a month later the woman reported the incident to police once again at the beginning of February 2015.

Stuart was traced through traces of his DNA found on his victim's dressing gown. He was arrested and charged with one count of rape.

Defending, James Baird, said Stuart had entered the property with a number of others with the intention of burgling it and had not planned the sickening sex attack.

He was also sentenced for one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after he admitted to attacking a jogger with a metal dog lead in Prescott Road, Wadsley on November 15, 2015 while he was still on bail for the rape charge.

Sentencing Stuart on Friday, Judge Bartfield said: "It seems to have been her worse nightmare.

He added: "The impact on her has been catastrophic. She was admitted into a mental hospital for a time.

"She says it's as if you killed her - that's what happens when you rape a woman.

"I don't think you have any appreciation of how serious this is.

"And if I'm asked whether you have any remorse the answer would be you only have remorse for yourself."

Sheffield Rape Crisis offer free and confidential support to anyone who has experienced rape or sexual abuse at any time in their lives.

Call their helpline on 0808 802 0013, or visit their website by clicking here.