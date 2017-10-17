I’ll have an oven bottom with extra blaa, pet

THERE are no fewer than 10 ways to ask for a bread roll, depending in which part of the country you fall peckish, language experts have determined.

The traditional Yorkshire bap or buttered barm cake is known in other regions as an oven bottom, a nudger and even, in Northern Ireland, a blaa.

The Midlands cob and Cheshire batch are also used to describe the same baked item, according to The Language Gallery.

The menu at Greggs isn’t the only cultural phenomenon subject to change according to location, it adds.

Popular Yorkshire sayings such as “courting” when referring to a romantic liaison, are practically meaningless in other parts, while locally familiar expressions like “up a height”, used by people in Newcastle for stressed, and “baked bean”, which is modern Cockney rhyming slang for the Queen, attract only blank looks anywhere else.

In Manchester, “piffy in a trance” or “on a sock bun” is used to describe isolation, while the typical Yorkshire greetings of “luv” and “mate” are replaced with “pet” by northeasterners, “bor” in East Anglia and “cous” in Cumbria.

Unusual regional expressions also include the Cornish “teasy”, meaning irritable, the Liverpudlian “antwacky”, for old fashioned and the Welsh “tamping”, to describe anger.

Lea Aylett, of The Language Gallery said: “Slang and regional dialects have always been an important part of Britain’s rich and diverse language and culture, but they can certainly be confusing if you’re from a different part of the world or even the country.”