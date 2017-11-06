'I lost my mind': Doncaster TV star Sheridan Smith opens up on breakdown and depression battle after dad's death

Doncaster actress and singer Sheridan Smith has revealed how she plunged into depression and a breakdown following the death of her dad revealing: "I lost my mind."

The star, currently riding high with a TV musical special, screened last night, and a new album, has spoken candidly about the loss of her dad Colin after a cancer battle and how she struggled to cope.

Sheridan with her dad Colin.

The 36-year-old lost her dad last December at the age of 80 and in the months afterwards, she pulled out of West End show Funny Girl as she struggled to cope.

And she admitted the blow of his diagnosis had made the anxiety and depression she kept at bay for years surface and take hold – resulting in a “meltdown”.

She said: “Obviously I had a bad year last year with my dad passing away.

“Everyone can relate, because everyone has been through that type of thing. You can’t choose when it happens but you come out the other side stronger.”

“I can’t ignore it, you’ve ­probably read about it.

In a candid chat with TV host Alexander Armstrong and discussing her new album which includes the Gnarls Barkley hit Crazy, she said: "I just thought, I’ll give a little tongue-in-cheek wink to the fact that I lost my mind a bit. But I’m back!”

Pointing to a tattoo on her arm that reads Daddy’s Girl, Sheridan paid a touching tribute to Colin.

“He was amazing,” she said. “He was so funny. He was the one who taught me to laugh at myself and not take life too seriously.

“He was always keeping me grounded. He said I was ‘dragged up right’.”