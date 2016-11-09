Ice warning issued as wintry weather looks set to continue

More wintry weather is expected in Yorkshire overnight, with temperatures predicted to drop below freezing.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of ice for the whole of the region from 6pm today until 9am tomorrow.

Newmillerdam in snow

And people could face more travel disruption in the evening and morning rush hours.

The warning states: “Under clear skies and light winds, temperatures are expected to fall below freezing this evening and overnight. Given that roads are likely to be still damp from earlier rain and snow, icy patches are expected to form on untreated surfaces.

“Please be aware that some localised disruption to travel is likely.”

There may also be some freezing fog patches.

The warning comes after parts of the county woke to a blanket of snow this morning.

Commuters faced rush hour misery as the weather caused tailbacks on roads around the region.

There were also major delays to flights at Leeds Bradford Airport, which was temporarily closed.