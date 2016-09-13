Iconic merchants flying the Yorkshire flag

An iconic Yorkshire brand is crunching its way across the Middle East after securing a landmark deal. Mention Seabrook to anyone from the region and you’ll get a knowing glance. But the knowing glance is now set to be shared across the globe.

The Bradford-based crisp-maker has agreed a deal with LuLu Hypermarket, a well-known supermarket chain in the Middle East.

Marketing and international sales director Kevin Butterworth said: “Export currently accounts for very little so we’re still predominantly a UK business. The majority of our sales come from the UK.

“I’d like to think that within three years international trade will account for around 10 per cent of our total turnover.”

The deal with LuLu Hypermarket presents a good start for Seabrook. The supermarket chain has stores across the Gulf region; in addition to the United Arab Emirates, it has shops in Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and India.

The process that was most time-consuming in securing the deal was extending the shelflife of the crisps, Mr Butterworth says.

But why the Middle East? The Gulf region has a good presence and demand for British brands, adds Mr Butterworth, not just from the expatriate community but also a wider international audience seeking quality.

“The Middle East primarily has a good presence for UK brands,” he says. “Historically, it’s always had that. Whether that be the expats out there or the local and international people who have a high view of those brands.”

The crisps will carry the same Lovingly Made in Yorkshire tagline they have on UK packaging in international markets.

Mr Butterworth says the company is very proud of its Yorkshire roots.

“We’re proud of it. We’re proud of where we come from. We’ve been here for 70 years. It’s absolutely part of our heritage,” he adds.

However, whether the tagline remains will be down to the reaction it gains in international markets. But a move away from it won’t be taken lightly.

Along with the Middle East, the company is also eyeing other international markets.

“We’re narrowing it down to where the biggest opportunities are,” Mr Butterworth adds. “There’s probably three areas emerging and that’s Western Europe, Scandinavia and Australia.”

Earlier this year Seabrook was featured in the Rising Stars category in the BDO Profit Track 100 – an annual list highlighting Britain’s private companies with the fastest-growing profits over the last three years.

In the UK Seabrook Crisps is outpacing the growth of the overall crisps category, enjoying 4.6 per cent year-on-year growth.

Another well-loved, if not internationally recognised Yorkshire brand on its travels is Henderson’s Relish.

Hendo’s, as it is affectionately known, has cultivated a cult following in South Yorkshire. But its star has been rising not just across but country but the globe.

Pat Byrne, general manager at Henderson’s, says: “Henderson’s is entering a new era of even greater prosperity, with increasing brand recognition on a national and international scale.”

Henderson’s Relish, established in 1885, will now be sold at major supermarkets across West, East and North Yorkshire as 5,000 bottles are produced per day at its new production facility off Sheffield Parkway Business Park. Despite the international recognition for Henderson’s, the company remains committed to South Yorkshire, with Mr Byrne insisting that it “doesn’t mean we will ever forget our Sheffield roots”.

He added: “We now have the opportunity to grow as a business and we are currently raising our profile across Yorkshire. Our famous sauce is mainly sold in South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire, but a change in packaging will make it easier for more major supermarkets across Yorkshire to have the product delivered.

“But we also need to focus on the brand’s fine heritage and continue to pay back the warmth and support shown to us by the local people.

“We will never forget our Sheffield roots. One of the nicest things is that people talk to us about it, telling us their stories about smuggling it abroad. So many people say they have to have it at family get-togethers, as if it’s part of the family.”

While Hendo’s may be travelling further afield, his isn’t a new phenomenon.

A bottle bearing the words “Henderson’s Relish Sheffield” was discovered in a field not far from the River Somme in France by Tim Thurlow.

Mr Thurlow got in touch with the company and sent a photo of his discovery – and its response was one of astonishment.

Mr Byrne adds: “Tim’s discovery put it in a new context. It’s very humbling. Someone was out there, going through the horrors of that warfare, but they had a little bit of Sheffield with them through Henderson’s Relish.”

Such is the popularity of Hendo’s in South Yorkshire that the firm’s old factory site is being turned into the Henderson’s Relish pub. Three years ago the original factory site on Leavygreave Road was vacated by the firm, but new tenant Sheffield University has kept the location’s heritage alive with the plans.

The old features such as the brickwork and signs will be kept throughout the renovation.

A modern glass extension will breathe new life into the derelict shell with a Henderson’s Relish styled orange delivery box feature on the front. The new pub is set to be opened by July 2017.

Mr Byrne said the company was excited by the plans for the pub. “We were initially disappointed to move from the building three years ago, leaving the heritage behind,” he adds.

“But we knew Sheffield University were buying the building and came to us with an exciting plan to turn the place into a pub.

“The old signs will stay on the building and people are pleased about that. Henderson’s is loved by the people of Sheffield and we hope the pub will be as much loved as we all think it will be.”