Image released after teenager 'kissed by a stranger'

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl said that she was approached and kissed by an unknown man in Bridlington.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on North Street at around 11am on 16 November.

The man has been described as white, aged in his 20s or 30s, around 5’ 8” of slim build and has dark brown hair.

He was wearing blue jeans a dark hooded top and trainers.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 2229370.