Father Christmas is usually known for climbing down chimneys, but this year he has taken things one step further by clambering down a 450ft mineshaft.

The extreme grotto, complete with fireplace, stockings, baubles and gifts, has been created as part of the National Coal Mining Museum’s Christmas celebrations.

Former miners John Carrington inside Britain's deepest Christmas Grotto giving visitors a chance to visit Santa 140m underground in his winter grotto at the National Coal Mining Museum

The transformed mine, which will be home to Santa until December 23, is at the museum’s site in Wakefield.

It will be open for the next two weekends and daily from December 19.