IN PICTURES: Light Night illuminates Leeds landmarks

A digital waterfall towering 100ft and a magical forest of giant illuminated dandelions - it could only by Light Night in Leeds and it dazzled onlookers on opening night.

Candy-coloured creations bathed city landmarks in glowing hues for a spectacular start to an event that is once again attracting people in droves to the city centre to look up and marvel.

A young girl watches The Phoenix in the Stone on the Civic Hall.

Projected onto The Queens Hotel, ‘The Falls’ explores the flow and form of water, while ‘The Phoenix in the Stone’ on the Civic Hall shows a gigantic mythical bird which represents the uniting of four elemental forces and symbolises the different parts of Yorkshire working together with Leeds at their heart.

Leeds may be famed for its successful triathlete brothers but the Brownlees will never have known a triathlon like this. A ‘Light Triathlon’ involved a parade of lanterns created by people from across the city, street theatre and stilt walkers and a trail of brightly-lit cyclists carrying glow sticks. A Light Night Art Run also which saw illuminated runners complete a 5km circuit.

A laser show dominated Park Square and among the most mesmerising sights was the forest of 90 giant lit dandelions at Merrion Gardens. The brainchild of artist Olivia d’Aboville, it is made from 9,000 recycled bottles. Its flowers are sensitive to light, fluidity and movement, allowing visitors to walk through them and connect with their environment.

Among the hundreds to hit the streets for the event was Kerrie Murray, 45, and her daughter Gracie, eight, from Oakwood.

The laser show in Park Square.

Ms Murray said: “There’s a really good atmosphere in the city centre. It’s been a really good family-friendly night and there was lots to see - I’ll be back again tomorrow with my older children.”

Leeds Light Night continues tomorrow from 6pm - the first time in its 12-year history that it has been held over two days.

Organised by Leeds Council in association with LeedsBID and supported by Arts Council England, it features over 50 indoor and outdoor events.

The Falls installation projected onto The Queens Hotel.