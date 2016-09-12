Include us in your plans, culture city Hull urges nation’s retail giants

A senior council official in Hull says he hopes major retailers will consider next year’s city of culture “as part of their long-term expansion plans” as he launched a prospectus to attract new investment.

The prospectus, launched yesterday for Hull city centre, is designed to attract big brand names in the retail, leisure, food and drink industries to the city, as well as independent investors who recognise Hull’s potential.

It forms part of a wider strategy to attract investment and improve the city’s offer as a place to visit, capitalising on Hull’s status as UK City of Culture 2017.

Representatives from Hull City Council, Hull BID, Hull 2017, Humber Bondholders, Hull and Humber Chamber of Commerce, Visit Hull and East Yorkshire (VHEY) joined forces to launch the prospectus.

They will also attend the largest business to business networking event for the retail property industry being held in Manchester later this week.

Organised by British Council of Shopping Centres (BCSC), the event will give Hull access to 2,500 top retailers, property investors and developers from the UK.

Jon Pywell, City Culture and Place Manager said: “Since being named as UK City of Culture 2017 confidence in the city has grown, and the launch of this prospectus aims to build on this, outlining what Hull now has to offer, and show what an attractive proposition the city provides.

“Our aim is for major retail operators to consider Hull as part of their long-term expansion plans. We also want to encourage local entrepreneurs to develop our independent offer.”

Jim Harris, chairman of Hull BID, said: “We already have an eclectic mix of successful high street anchors to innovative independents, and we know the retail and leisure sector plays a vital role as a provider of employment in Hull.

“In order to maximise the current opportunities, the city has to attract further investment. City centres are evolving and we must reflect this change, whilst embracing the natural progression it is making towards the growing residential, leisure, food and drink offer.”