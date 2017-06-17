Incredible video shows HUNDREDS of donation bags collected in Sheffield for Grenfell Tower victims

A Sheffield man who organised a collection drop for the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze said he has been "astounded" by the city's generosity.

Former Sheffield Steelers keeper Neil Edwards set up the collection drop after watching harrowing footage of the West London inferno on the news.

Police have today confirmed that 58 people are missing and presumed dead after the fire with hundreds of people left homeless as well.

A collection point for urgent clothing and items was set up at Forces Support on Carbrook Business Park on Thursday and will remain open until Sunday afternoon.

Neil took to Twitter to update his followers on the amazing response from Sheffield and thank people for their donations.

The heart-warming video shows hundreds of huge white bags filled to the brim with donated items.

Neil Edwards - Picture: Twitter

Neil said that the majority of the items donated are brand new, including clothes and toiletries, and revealed one people has donated a brand new Xbox.

He said: "It's been going really well. We've got more than 100 gigantic white sacks of donated items, each one can fit about five plastic bags full.

"There's been a phenomenal amount of brand new items donated, someone has even brought us a new Xbox console.

"We've got brand new clothes, underwear which you can't give second hand, brand new school uniforms, high chairs and cots.

Grenfell Tower - Picture: PA/PA Wire

"It's been so nice to watch all these things being brought in. When you start something like this you're not quite sure if people are going to turn up.

"But I'm astounded by the response. I'm chuffed with what we have already got and we will get more tomorrow when we have people from Barnsley and Doncaster coming."

To donate, take your items to Carbook/Meadowhall Business Park, S9 2DB directly behind the Police HQ.