Independent bookshop is a novel idea

Young bookworms in Chapel Allerton will be spoiled for choice now Leeds’ only independent children’s bookshop has launched in the suburb.

The Little Bookshop has opened its doors on Harrogate Road and boasts a small cafe as well as daily story time sessions and regular visits from authors and illustrators.

The shop was founded by ex-childminder and mum-of-three Cheryl Duffield, together with Hannah Limming and Lou Fenton of Pop Up and Play, a creative agency which helps companies target families.

Cheryl said the response from customers has so far been “overwhelming”.

“It’s really exciting. We are really enjoying it. We’ve just had such a great response from the customers saying it looks great and they’re really pleased it’s here, which gives us a real buzz. It’s really nice.”

The bookshop caters for tiny babies up to young adults, with some books on parenting too.

Cheryl said she came up with the idea of combining children’s books and a cafe a while ago but decided to go for it after seeing a similar set-up near Brighton.

“It was just so lovely and had a great atmosphere, with the parents and kids coming in and it being about the books. It was really exciting, really nice and that cemented what I wanted to do.

“I live in Chapel Allerton so I just thought it would be a good place.”

She added: “This idea that kids don’t read any more is just not the case. We get so many parents come in saying their kids love reading.

“We really try to pick a nice diverse range of books - that are a little bit different to what you would normally find in a bookshop. The actual books are really important to us - having a well-curated collection.”

For more information visit www.thelittlebookshopleeds.co.uk.