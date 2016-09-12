Inhealthcare teams up with NHS to join the war on obesity

Digital health specialist Inhealthcare is working with the NHS to tackle the ​UK’s ​obesity epidemic.​ ​The Harrogate-based company and the County Durham and Darlington Foundation NHS Foundation Trust have launched a new weight management service in the North East.​

Inhealthcare worked with clinicians to develop the Healthy Weight service to help patients take control of unhealthy habits and achieve their personal diet and exercise goals.​ ​

More than two out of three adults in County Durham are overweight and obesity is estimated to cost the local clinical commissioning group more than £100m a year.​ Public Health England has named County Durham as one of the top 10 “fattest local authorities” in the UK.

Bryn Sage, chief executive of Inhealthcare, said: “Our digital health service can help people take control over unhealthy eating habits and lead fitter, healthier and happier lives.

“Adopted at scale, this innovative service could save many hundreds of millions of pounds for the NHS.”

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said last week that he wanted to fast-track digital excellence in the NHS and use the creativity and specialist knowledge of entrepreneurs to develop apps for the health service.

The Healthy Weight service is designed to help people to manage their lifestyle and behaviour to lose weight. Patients set exercise and dietary goals for themselves and are registered with the service by their healthcare professional.

Patients then receive communications via automated telephone call or email at scheduled times with requests to provide weight readings and an update on how they are managing with their goals. If any of their responses cause concern, this triggers an alert to the clinician who can follow up with the individual.

The service aims to support patients with expert advice when they are in their greatest need. It also allows for flexibility to fit in with busy lifestyles.

It is hoped that the service will free up valuable time for healthcare professionals as it will reduce the need for patients to attend clinic to be weighed. The service should also reduce the number of missed appointments, each costing £120.

A spokeswoman for the trust said: “Obesity causes a range of adverse conditions such as diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke and some types of cancer.

“Regular self monitoring of weight with the confidence that a health professional will be able to provide expert support when it is needed will improve the chances of a patient achieving their diet and exercise goals and help them to lose weight.

“This will reduce the risk of secondary complications such as diabetes and coronary heart disease and improve the clinical outcomes of individuals if these conditions already exist.”

Patient information is relayed to the clinician safely and securely using Inhealthcare’s digital health platform, which is hosted within the NHS’ secure network.

Inhealthcare is part of Intechnology plc, which is owned by Yorkshire entrepreneur Peter Wilkinson. The company works with the NHS to digitise care services across the country, reducing pressure on hospital clinics and GP practices and increasing freedom and independence for patients.

Services include self-testing for warfarin users, monitoring for under-nutrition and vital signs in care homes and chronic pain management.