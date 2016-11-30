Inquest six years after woman impaled by tree branch in Wakefield

AN INQUEST is to be held more than six years after a grandmother was impaled by a branch after a tree crashed in front of her car during gale force winds in Wakefield.

Front seat passenger Elaine Davison, 55, of Pontefract, suffered fatal injuries when the branch pierced her chest.

An inquest opening in November 2010 heard Mrs Davison’s husband Edward was driving on Aberford Road, Stanley, just before 8.30pm on November 11 2010 when the top half of a tree appeared to have been blown down in front of the car.

Legal representatives for Mrs Davison’s family and Wakefield Council were at a pre-inquest review hearing at Wakefield Coroner’s Court today when senior West Yorkshire Coroner David Hinchliff set a full inquest date for June 5 next year.

Mrs Davison’s husband Edward, 60, who launched a crowdfunding appeal earlier this month to pay for legal representation at the inquest, said after the hearing: “She was a lovely, caring, considerate family oriented lady. She was an amazing mother.”

Mother-of-four Mrs Davison had three grandchildren at the time of her death.

Her son Nick, 40, said two more have since arrived and another is due within days, adding: “She will never meet them which is a shame, because her life revolved around her family.”