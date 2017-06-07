Inquest to open into death of zookeeper killed by tiger

An inquest into the death of a zookeeper who was killed by a tiger is due to be opened.

Rosa King, 34, died at Hamerton Zoo Park, Cambridgeshire, on May 29 in what was described as a “freak accident” by the zoo.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a serious incident at the site at 11.15am and that a tiger had entered an enclosure with a keeper.

Police are not treating the incident as suspicious and a joint investigation with Huntingdonshire District Council is ongoing.

Zoo bosses have said that the tiger will not be put down and that this decision was “fully supported” by the family of Ms King.

Following her death, Ms King’s family said she “lived and breathed a vocation that meant the world to her”.

The inquest into the death of Ms King is listed to be opened at Cambridgeshire Coroner’s Court in Huntingdon today.