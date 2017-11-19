Inside Leeds' new children's bookshop

Young bookworms in Chapel Allerton will be spoiled for choice now that Leeds’ only independent children’s bookshop has opened in the suburb.

The Little Bookshop has taken over a former charity shop on Harrogate Road and boasts a small cafe as well as daily story time sessions and regular visits from authors and illustrators.

The shop was founded by ex-childminder and mum-of-three Cheryl Duffield, together with Hannah Limming and Lou Fenton of Pop Up and Play, a creative agency which helps companies target families.

Cheryl said the response from customers has so far been “overwhelming”.

“It’s really exciting. We are really enjoying it. We’ve just had such a great response from the customers saying it looks great and they’re really pleased it’s here, which gives us a real buzz. It’s really nice.”

For more information visit www.thelittlebookshopleeds.co.uk.