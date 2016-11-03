Inspectors tell two Yorkshire police forces they ‘must do better’

TWO Yorkshire police forces are among eight nationally which have been told by inspectors they need to improve.

South Yorkshire Police and Humberside Police have been judged as requiring improvement in the latest efficiency inspection by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary.

North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire were both deemed to be “good” by inspectors who examined the extent to which forces keep people safe and reduce crime.

Hillsborough, Rotherham, Orgreave and the Rhino Whip Affair: Five police scandals in South Yorkshire

In the case of Humberside - which last year was the only force in the country to be judged “inadequate” - Inspector Mike Cunningham said he was “disappointed” that there were not enough officers to attend emergencies quickly.

This meant sometimes the service provided to the public was sometimes sub-standard.

South Yorkshire Police - which last year was also rated as “requires improvement” - had “a limited understanding” of how to prevent crime taking place, Mr Cunningham said.

He added: “The force’s limited understanding of current and future demand, and of workforce capability, is adversely affecting the quality of services it currently provides.”

The force was addressing the issues, he said, and inspectors would closely monitor its progress.

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter said he was pleased Humberside had improved from last year’s “inadequate” rating. He said he had been working with Chief Constable Justine Curran to address the issues.

He said: “This report is a first small step, there is still some way to go but I do think the Force are planting the right seeds and my assessment into the future will be based on how they cultivate those.”

Ms Curran said staff “have worked really hard to achieve these improvements and we’re not finished yet.

“We know we have more to do and we will do it, but this is a long term plan and, as with all long-term change, I expect there will be ups and there will be downs along the way.”

South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings said the report’s findings confirmed the priorities the force has been working to since a peer review conducted by the College of Policing earlier this year.

New chief constable Stephen Watson had a “clear brief” to address issues including neighbourhood policing and better planning for future demand.