Instantprint to invest £5m in new technology

Online printing company Instantprint is set to invest a further £5m in print technology this summer, creating 28 new job opportunities in South Yorkshire.

The Rotherham-based business was set up by James Kinsella and Adam Carnell, after leaving university, in 2009.

Instantprint currently employs 240 but is set to add another 28 staff following its latest investment.

Mr Kinsella said: “The investment we’re making this summer will allow us to broaden our product offering and increase current capacity.

“For example this summer we are launching several new product ranges such as signage, folded business cards and wire bound booklets.”

The investment will also see the Rotherham-based printer bring in an Inkjet Fujifilm Jet Press 720S B2.

Prior to starting the business, Mr Kinsella and Mr Carnell had been involved in buying print for events.

“We were convinced that the process of buying print could be made easier with better value for small businesses,” Mr Kinsella said.

“A lot of people at the time thought we were crazy going into print but it appears in an age where so much marketing is based online tangible items like print are becoming more popular with businesses and consumers.” The company has one site based in Manvers, Rotherham and in just the last two years it added 150 jobs.

Mr Kinsella said: “Being an online business, we are able to serve all areas of the UK from this location. This includes our 100,000 sq ft production facility.”

The industry is continuing to go through a rapid transformation as technology speeds up production.

Mr Kinsella said: “The print industry is currently experiencing a lot of change, new print technology is allowing printers to produce work on faster turnarounds and shorter run lengths. This combined with the rise of online is making print a lot more accessible to both businesses and consumers.

“While the print industry overall has contracted slightly online print has expanded significantly and continues to grow.

“We are very excited about the opportunities that lie in front of us especially with print now being more accessible to a wider audience.”

Despite the vote to leave the European Union, there has been no impact on purchasing habits, Mr Kinsella says.

“As yet we haven’t seen any impact in businesses purchasing habits, but if history has taught us anything it’s that small businesses have an amazing ability to adapt and thrive despite the many external challenges thrown at them,” he said.

Customers expectations have changed in recent years with many expecting faster turnarounds. Mr Kinsella said: “The biggest changes we have seen are around demand for shorter run lengths and faster turnarounds.

“When previously customers would be looking to purchase runs of 5,000 plus and happy with a week turnaround these days demand is for runs of less than 500 and next day is the expectation.

“I think businesses like Amazon have done a lot to drive consumers’ expectations certainly with respect to delivery.”

Instantprint is part of the Bluetree Group following its merger with Bluetree Design and Print in 2012.