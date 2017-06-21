Integra sets sights on £3m move

Modular buildings specialist Integra Buildings has purchased six acres of industrial land at Paull, east of Hull, for £1.6m and plans a further £1.4m investment on the site.

The location is adjacent to a 2.5-acre site already owned and operated by Integra Buildings and the acquisition will enable the company to launch a programme of capital investment to increase manufacturing capacity and take advantage of the sector’s growth.

Integra Buildings, which designs and manufactures bespoke off-site constructed modular buildings, says it has outgrown its current office and production facilities in Burstwick, East Yorkshire, which it has occupied since 2000.

The business has a workforce of 80 and supports the employment of a further 20 sub-contractors.

The investment at Paull will create 18 jobs, ranging from production roles to project management, sales and support functions. Gary Parker, the managing director of Integra Buildings, said: “Our manufacturing facilities at Burstwick and Paull are running at full capacity so we are ready to make this major investment to take the business to the next level.

“Purchase and development of the Paull site will allow the physical expansion we need to enable our business to grow, so this is great news for the company, our staff, our customers and the local economy.

“This is the perfect time for us to develop more of the innovative manufacturing processes for which we are noted and strengthen our position as a leading player in the UK modular buildings market.”

Having secured the Paull location, Integra Buildings has now put the Burstwick site on the market.

Subject to planning permission, the company will also build a new, two-storey modular office block at the heart of the site.

The new 8,300 sq ft offices will be a showcase for Integra’s clients and include dedicated training areas, a business lounge and meeting rooms.

Chris Turner, the commercial director at Integra Buildings, commented: “The old image of modular buildings as prefabs is a thing of the past.

“Modular building is the way forward in the construction industry.

“A wide range of sectors are recognising the benefits of modular, off-site construction and we are seeing that in the exceptionally strong demand for our products.

“We’re passionate about this form of construction and with this investment we will be practising what we preach by creating our own new modular office block, showcasing the superb quality and innovation we offer to our clients.”

The Paull site was previously operated by Grange Fencing, which makes fence panels for the DIY industry, and has been vacant since the company’s factory closed following relocation.

Integra Buildings has doubled turnover to almost £19m over the past five years.

The company’s flagship schemes include changing, strength and conditioning and physiotherapy facilities for the British Olympic rowing team at Eton Dornay, Buckinghamshire, which were used in preparation for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.