Interiors specialist to open new showroom

YORKSHIRE interiors specialist Richard Grafton will open the doors of its third showroom this week following a £300,000 investment in new premises in Ilkley.

The 3,000 sq ft outlet in Crescent Court is the company’s first outside Harrogate and will also be the first to stock an exclusive range of Richard Grafton’s own hand-made British furniture when it is unveiled later this year.

Designed as a luxury apartment, the Ilkley showroom will feature the full interiors offering, including bathrooms, bespoke cabinetry and kitchens, and interior design.

“Our first step outside Harrogate is an important one and, with its similar demographic, Ilkley provides the ideal location,” said managing director Richard Grafton.

“We have always had lots of clients from the town so having a base there will be more convenient for these regular customers but will also give our brand exposure to a whole new potential market.”

The Ilkley launch has added a showroom manager and two interior designers to Richard Grafton’s 13-strong team and further recruitment is expected once the business enters the furniture market.

“Our investment in the Ilkley retail scene has been well received by the local business community and the interest we have seen even before we opened the doors is hugely encouraging,” Mr Grafton added.

Launched four years ago, Richard Grafton Interiors’ main 5,000 sq ft showroom and head office are situated in the Montpellier Quarter in Harrogate, and the firm also has its warehouse facility in the town.

“With more recruits set to join us, we are keen to keep expanding as our name and reputation spreads outside North Yorkshire,” said Mr Grafton.