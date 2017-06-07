Internal fit-out of Zenith’s new headquarters to begin later this month

Zenith’s new headquarters at No.1 Kirkstall Forge have taken a step closer to completion following the appointment of a contractor to complete the internal fit out.

Chartered surveyors, Fox Lloyd Jones, acting for Zenith, has appointed specialists Ardmac to deliver an extensive tailor made fit out, following a competitive procurement process.

Leeds-based Fox Lloyd Jones has been working closely with its client, Zenith, and interior design specialists, Space Invaders Design, to create a visionary and contemporary workspace over three full floors, within the new building.

With a start on site scheduled for the end of June, the fit out contract will incorporate the installation of bespoke joinery, custom made lighting, feature flooring and ceilings and the development of a roof-level meeting room suite and staff amenity spaces. Zenith plans to relocate to the new offices before the end of the year.

Gavin Beevers, director of Fox Lloyd Jones and project manager for the scheme, said: “After many months of planning and design work it is great to enter the final phase of delivering Zenith’s new offices.

“Externally the building looks impressive and we are confident our internal scheme will complement its grade A qualities to create an unrivalled environment in Leeds.”

Harry Cheema, Ardmac operations manager, added: “We are extremely excited to once again be working alongside Fox Lloyd Jones, Space Invaders Design and BSAP at this iconic development in Leeds. The project forms an intrinsic part of our business strategy and will present Ardmac with the opportunity to demonstrate our ability to deliver high quality interior fit out projects, providing Zenith with an impressive new working environment.”

Ultimately, the scheme will include 1,050 new homes, 300,000 sq ft of offices and 100,000 sq ft of retail, leisure and community space.