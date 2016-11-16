International trade mission to Sheffield City Region

Business leaders from more than 15 countries visited the Sheffield City Region as part of a scheme to boost connections and business with overseas markets.

Representatives from key emerging markets in countries including Turkey, South Africa, Thailand and Cambodia, were welcomed by South Yorkshire International Trade Centre (SYITC) as part of the Global Business Network.

A series of networking events took place at the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, which saw more than 40 local businesses and more than 60 individuals introduced to the visitors to discuss how they could work together to boost exports and develop overseas business opportunities.

Help and advice was given about finding suitable agents to assist with international trade, gain specific sector or product market knowledge, as well as direct introduction to customers and finding suitable distributors.

The Global Business Network is an initiative launched by the British Chamber of Commerce to help UK businesses across all sectors increase international trade.

Through the scheme, SYITC has developed a network in more than 60 high growth markets and provides advice to support market entry and export initiatives in these countries.

Nick Patrick, head of South Yorkshire International Trade Centre, said: “We are determined to help companies in the region to increase their international trade by bringing the buyers and agents to Sheffield, introducing them to the people on the ground in their target countries who can help to take their business forward.

“SYITC, through the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, is one of the leading UK Chambers of Commerce and we have totally embraced the Global Business Network initiative, seeing the potential benefits it has for our local businesses in the Sheffield City Region.”

By the end of November 30 of the 55 British Chambers of Commerce overseas Global Business Network group will have been to Sheffield over the past two years, resulting in introductions to over 180 South Yorkshire businesses.

The next event to be hosted by SYITC as part of the Global Business Network will take place on November 30 and will see Steve Toogood from the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) visit Sheffield to talk to local businesses about international trade opportunities in the Indian market.

SYITC was set up to help companies develop their business through the international trade route, whether they are seasoned exporters or have just started considering finding international markets for their products.

It is one of the first tier organisations for the British Chambers of Commerce, UKTI (Yorkshire) and the China British Business Council.

For more information about SYITC call (0114) 201 8888.