Into the record books: Yorkshire judge is Supreme Court’s first female president

The Yorkshire-born daughter of two headteachers was today sworn in as the first female president of the UK’s highest court.

Lady Hale, who was born and brought up in Richmond, earned a place in the history books when her appointment to the Supreme Court’s top role was announced in a statement from Downing Street in July.

Lady Hale walks with other new justices to Westminster Abbey for the annual Judges Service after she was sworn in as the first female president of the UK's highest court, the Supreme Court, in Parliament Square, central London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday October 2, 2017. See PA story LEGAL Judges. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Born in 1945, she attended Richmond high school for girls, in North Yorkshire, followed by Girton College, Cambridge, where she excelled at law and emerged top of her class.

A long-standing champion of diversity in the judiciary, she became the first woman justice of the court in October 2009, and was appointed deputy president in June 2013.

There was applause from onlookers at today’s ceremony, which marks the beginning of the new legal year.

The Supreme Court also welcomed Lord Mance as deputy president, as well as three new judges - including a second female justice, Lady Black.

Lady Hale (centre) poses with other new justices after she was sworn in as the first female president of the UK's highest court, the Supreme Court, in Parliament Square, central London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday October 2, 2017. See PA story LEGAL Judges. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Lady Hale, 72, who succeeds Lord Neuberger as the UK’s most senior judge, has had a varied career as an academic lawyer, law reformer and judge.

During her time as deputy president of the Supreme Court, she has ruled on numerous headline-hitting cases, including the Brexit appeal.

At a separate, earlier ceremony, at London’s Royal Courts of Justice, Lord Justice Burnett was sworn in as the new Lord Chief Justice.

The 59-year-old Court of Appeal judge takes over as head of the judiciary of England and Wales from Lord Thomas.

Sir Ian Burnett, who lives in Essex with his wife and children, has been involved in many high-profile cases and inquiries during his career. His final case at the bar was as counsel to the inquests into the deaths of Diana, Princess of Wales.